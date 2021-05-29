Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,535 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 88,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 82,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

