Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 81 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,057,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MSCI by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $468.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

