SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Raised by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,335,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,825,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.