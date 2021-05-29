Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 349 ($4.56) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.10% from the company’s current price.

SENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

SENS stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Thursday. Sensyne Health has a 1-year low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The firm has a market cap of £252.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

