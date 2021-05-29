Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,823,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRB traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $21.11. 592,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,098. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

