Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.65

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.65 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 113.80 ($1.49). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.54), with a volume of 543,450 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £310.93 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.00. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

