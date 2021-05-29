Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 1.2%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 29,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 118,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

