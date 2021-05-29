Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,357.40

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,357.40 ($30.80) and traded as high as GBX 2,514 ($32.85). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,454 ($32.06), with a volume of 747,900 shares trading hands.

SVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,421 ($31.63).

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. The stock has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,462.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,357.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

