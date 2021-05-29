Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in May

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SVTRF stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.
About Severn Trent
