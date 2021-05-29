Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in May

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SVTRF stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.