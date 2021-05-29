SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

SGSOY stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. SGS has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.8901 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. SGS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

