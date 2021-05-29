SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million.

NASDAQ SHSP traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,167. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.79.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

