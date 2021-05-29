Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Shaw Communications by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 438,689 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,305,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJR. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

