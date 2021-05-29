Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.50.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.42.

SCL stock opened at C$5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.89 million and a PE ratio of -28.65. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.71.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.250416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

