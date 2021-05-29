Shawn Mccormick Sells 482 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.64. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

