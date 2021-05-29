Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Sysco by 122.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sysco by 56.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

