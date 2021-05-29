Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,031 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

