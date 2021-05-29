Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 604.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $166.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average is $155.31. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.