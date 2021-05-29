Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $206,558,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.