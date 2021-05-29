Shiloh Industries (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) Trading Up 10.5%

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 68,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 216,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About Shiloh Industries (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

