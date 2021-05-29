Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$424,032.01 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$1,502.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.88 billion and a PE ratio of 97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of C$943.74 and a 52-week high of C$1,900.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1,429.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,462.64.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1,844.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

