Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Decreases By 89.0%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the April 29th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 355,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000.

AWP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 463,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

