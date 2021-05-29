Short Interest in ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Rises By 280.3%

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 280.3% from the April 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADBRI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get ADBRI alerts:

ADBCF opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. ADBRI has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $2.71.

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ADBRI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADBRI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.