Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Increases By 74.6%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the April 29th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADYYF. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $2,323.96 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,267.00 and a 1 year high of $2,738.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,336.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,263.88.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

