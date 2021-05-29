Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Declines By 42.8%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Aemetis stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $426.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.
