Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Expands By 99.4%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the April 29th total of 106,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.71.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

