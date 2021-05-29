Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Increases By 243.8%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

