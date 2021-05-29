Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Drops By 82.2%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the April 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASXFY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.46. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. ASX has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

