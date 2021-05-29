Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Grows By 148.4%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the April 29th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 4,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,343. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BK Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BK Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the period. 16.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.