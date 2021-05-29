Short Interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Increases By 203.2%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, an increase of 203.2% from the April 29th total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE BVH traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.99. 48,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.71 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $299,495. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $10,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

