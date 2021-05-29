Short Interest in Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Increases By 113.6%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the April 29th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

OTCMKTS CSFFF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

