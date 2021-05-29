Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Declines By 84.8%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the April 29th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of CD Projekt to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTGLY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,892. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.