Short Interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Expands By 145.2%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the April 29th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PLIN stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. China Xiangtai Food has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in China Xiangtai Food by 1,528.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 166,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 156,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.