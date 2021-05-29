Short Interest in Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Increases By 305.6%

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 305.6% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KALTF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

