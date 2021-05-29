Short Interest in Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Increases By 305.6%

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 305.6% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KALTF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About Claritas Pharmaceuticals
