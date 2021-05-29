Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Drops By 48.5%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the April 29th total of 754,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFRYF traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. Dufry has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $77.33.

Get Dufry alerts:

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.