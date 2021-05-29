Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Drops By 48.5%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the April 29th total of 754,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFRYF traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. Dufry has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $77.33.
About Dufry
