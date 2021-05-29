Short Interest in ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Grows By 74.5%

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the April 29th total of 224,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ENAV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS EENNF remained flat at $$4.55 during trading hours on Friday. ENAV has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air navigation services in Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions segments. It offers air traffic control services, including air traffic handling, ATM platform, surveillance and navigation, and telecoms; airspace design; meteorology services, such as weather reports and forecasts; aeronautical information; flight inspection; engineering and maintenance; research and innovation; air traffic management training; and online services.

