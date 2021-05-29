Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Declines By 58.7%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the April 29th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000.

