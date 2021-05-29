Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declines By 45.9%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 67,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of GBAB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

