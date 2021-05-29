Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Expands By 200.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HPGLY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $94.06. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

