Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Grows By 117.2%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Hypera stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.96. Hypera has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.