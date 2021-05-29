Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Declines By 82.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the April 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

