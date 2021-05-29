Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Expands By 89.9%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the April 29th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VCV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. 100,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,597. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.