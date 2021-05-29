Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Expands By 89.9%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the April 29th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of VCV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. 100,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,597. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
