Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Declines By 63.4%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the April 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) by 372.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS opened at $37.25 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

