Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rises By 127.8%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the April 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 57,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $78.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.57. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

