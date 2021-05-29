Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Increases By 339.3%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 339.3% from the April 29th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of WOOD stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $98.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

