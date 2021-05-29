Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Drops By 81.2%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the April 29th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Japan Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Shares of JAPAY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 25,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.44. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.