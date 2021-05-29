Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Drops By 78.3%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the April 29th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KKPNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 122,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,796. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKPNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

