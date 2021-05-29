Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Drops By 78.3%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the April 29th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KKPNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 122,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,796. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
