Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rises By 330.0%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.84. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

