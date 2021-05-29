Short Interest in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Expands By 100.0%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYB opened at $26.92 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.