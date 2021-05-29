Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rises By 164.9%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 635,700 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the April 29th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.5 days.
OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,002. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.