Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rises By 164.9%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 635,700 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the April 29th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,002. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

