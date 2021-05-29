Short Interest in MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Expands By 400.0%

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MVPT opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. MVP has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

